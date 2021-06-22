Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $33.96. 19,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 610,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -227.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

