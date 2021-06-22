Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 415 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.94. 41,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

