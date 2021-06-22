PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

