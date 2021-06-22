Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. 24,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,646. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

