PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.20. 103,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.14. The company has a market cap of $331.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

