Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 338,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $281.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.