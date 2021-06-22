Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $112.33

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,310,159. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,145. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.49 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

