ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNVVY. Peel Hunt upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $$13.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

