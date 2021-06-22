StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,737,000 after buying an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

