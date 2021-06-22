Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $689.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00113255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00157587 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.64 or 1.00255663 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NUGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.