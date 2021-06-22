Polis Tops One Day Volume of $1,056.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Polis has a market capitalization of $895,898.47 and $1,056.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007464 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.76 or 0.01380525 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

