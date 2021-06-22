DAV Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $980,987.46 and $1.18 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00051163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00371843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.64 or 0.99747267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00058972 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

