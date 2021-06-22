Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of 721% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 call options.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.39. 3,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 630.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

