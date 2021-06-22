Score Media and Gaming Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 381% compared to the typical volume of 1,128 call options.

SCR traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 108,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

