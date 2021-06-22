Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,094. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

