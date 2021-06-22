Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,094. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Columbus McKinnon Company Profile
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
