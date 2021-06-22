Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72,543.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and approximately $72,543.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $349.70 or 0.01074889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00113804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00157009 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.10 or 1.00429615 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 95,781 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

