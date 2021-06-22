bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $851,517.10 and $511,421.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $47.31 or 0.00145409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00635354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.35 or 0.07233667 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

