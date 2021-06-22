Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.64. 2,220,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

