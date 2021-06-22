Scotiabank Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$173.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$125.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.22.

TSU traded up C$7.99 on Tuesday, hitting C$154.42. 28,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,276. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$57.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.62.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

