Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.89.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$84.96. 75,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,214. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.42. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$66.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.78. The firm has a market cap of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

