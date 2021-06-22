Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $503.29 Million

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $503.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $516.20 million. Farfetch posted sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,430. Farfetch has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

