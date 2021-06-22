CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. 218,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

