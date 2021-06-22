Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report sales of $127.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.86 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $519.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.