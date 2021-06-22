$8.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce sales of $8.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.53 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.17 billion to $35.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.40 billion to $38.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.75. 46,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. The company has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.