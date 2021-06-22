8,301 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.37. The company had a trading volume of 647,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.29 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

