Cornerstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

INTC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. 555,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,030,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

