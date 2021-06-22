Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 25,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 65.29% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.