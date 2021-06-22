Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-1.140 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.04-1.14 EPS.

KFY traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,585. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on KFY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

