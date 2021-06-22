Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

