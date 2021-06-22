Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 2,842 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 14.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,931. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

