Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.17. 32,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,060. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.83. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.