Jackson Square Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,173 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.14% of SailPoint Technologies worth $193,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. 9,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

