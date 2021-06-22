Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Peony has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $5,857.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001169 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,646,394 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

