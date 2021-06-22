Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $44.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $31.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.74 million to $225.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $320.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $458.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $76.27.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,075,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

