Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WBRBY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Wienerberger stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

