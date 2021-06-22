Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.13 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $49.13 million and $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.