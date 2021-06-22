Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $381.79. 10,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.70. The company has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.