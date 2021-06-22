Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,752 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,623. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

