Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $87,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

