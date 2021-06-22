Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 987 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,819,598. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.