GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

Shares of GOTU traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 96,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,024. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of -1.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

