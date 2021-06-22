Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $215,838.56 and $230,268.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00176222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001572 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00605267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,581 coins and its circulating supply is 391,334 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

