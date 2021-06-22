HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.21 Million

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $478.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.84 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. HEICO’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEI. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 17.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 25.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,489. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.65. HEICO has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

