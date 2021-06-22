Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 351.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,478 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Wabash National by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Wabash National by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 746.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 1,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,325. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $786.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

