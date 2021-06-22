HyperQuant Trading Down 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $10,945.12 and $3,650.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

