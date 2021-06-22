I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 4.9%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.20 and last traded at $81.05. 15,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 470,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 981.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $7,222,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

