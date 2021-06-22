Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.37

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$127.37 and last traded at C$126.88, with a volume of 14366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$121.80.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

