Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 5.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 10,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 276,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $934.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $30,534,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 196,897 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

