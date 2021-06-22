Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $102,625.28 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Arionum has a total market cap of $102,625.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,158.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,896.63 or 0.05897682 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.20 or 0.01371930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.98 or 0.00369967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00115991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00638492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00369735 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

