GenesisX (XGS) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $57,782.11 and $5.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

